Wisconsin and Rockford owners weigh in on region wide indoor dining mandate

The clock is ticking for indoor dining in our region as Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mandate goes into effect Saturday restricting indoor dining for our region.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
“I feel for them," said The Rock Bar and Grill General Manager Jon Pingel. "It’s so unfortunate that they’re going through that and I know what it was like for us here and it could be very devastating.”

Being on the other side of the Stateline saves Pingel from the mandate for now.

“It’s just right a mile down the road here where its shutdown, so hopefully we can get through this and it doesn’t come up this way but it’s definitely in the back of our minds," said Pingel.

But, for those on region one, Saturday is the day Governor J.B. Pritzker mandates all dining to be back outdoors.

“Either we roll with the punches or we fold it up, but just like anything else we have to learn how to pivot," said Octane owner Patrick Alberto.

Alberto says its going to be tough moving dining back outside as indoor dining makes up 70 percent of his revenue.

“Curbside pickup isn’t as lucrative as people think it is we make enough money to pay the bills and keep the restaurant afloat," said Alberto.

With Wisconsin just miles away and cooler temperatures in the forecast Pingel says its possible Stateliners might make the drive to dine inside.

“We’re feeling bad for what’s going on down there, but you know potentially yeah we could have some more business we’ll see," said Pingel.

