Man shot by Rockford police officer Friday in critical condition

Police Chase Ends in Officer Involved Shooting
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At a press conference Saturday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross says a man is in stable but critical condition after an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

A Rockford Police officer shot a man three times Friday, firing his weapon at the same time the man approached a motorist at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and S. Main Street in Rockford Friday night.

At the press conference, Marilyn Hite-Ross says that’s when Rockford Police spotted 21-year-old Tyris Jones around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Jones then sped away when police tried to stop him.

Hite-Ross says Jones was wanted on several warrants that include aggravated discharge of a firearm and two separate warrants for aggravated domestic battery. She also says Jones appeared to have a weapon at the scene but a gun wasn’t recovered when investigations at the scene began. Five shots were fired and Jones was shot once in the arm and twice in the lower back.

The Winnebago and Boone County Integrity Task Force is currently investigating the incident, which is protocol for in-custody deaths and uses of deadly force. The Winnebago County Integrity Task Force was formed in 2010 and Boone County was added in 2013, Hite Ross said. No officers from the Rockford Police Department will be involved in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Winnebago and Boone County Task Force regarding this incident.

