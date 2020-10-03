Advertisement

Rockford PD officer shoots suspect, suffers non-life threatening injuries

Only one officer fired their gun.
Shooting
Shooting(Shooting)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries after a police pursuit on Friday night.

The Rockford Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants for weapons offenses at 5:30 p.m., according to Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

The suspect drove off before police could make contact, which led to a police pursuit that lasted 10 minutes. During the pursuit, the suspect avoided stop sticks deployed by officers.

The suspect then crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and S. Main Street. The suspect left the vehicle, where an altercation with police led to an officer shooting the suspect, who has non-life threatening injuries, according to Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

Officer involved shooting investigation at the corner of S. Main and Springfield.

Posted by Rockford Illinois Police Department on Friday, October 2, 2020

Only one officer fired their gun.

The ISP and Integrity Task Force are now investigating as the Rockford Police Department are no longer a part of the investigation, according to Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

