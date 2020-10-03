Rain to exit overnight, one more breezy and cooler day before gradual warming begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some light showers are around for the duration of Saturday night. But that will change overnight as changes will be heading our way following the rain.

The rain will end close to midnight and then our skies will begin to clear afterwards. Overnight lows will once again be in the upper 30s but the threat for frost doesn’t return to the Stateline until Sunday night and early Monday morning. This is when overnight lows will get to near the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Sunday will also be the last cooler day for quite some time in the region with northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph not letting our temperatures get out of the mid 50s once again.

But there is some good news that comes with Sunday, the day will have continuous clearing skies. This will set the stage for the following several days as the sunny conditions will dominate the forecast in the days ahead.

The next couple of days will be a bit breezy but Monday will come with a wind shift. With winds coming out of the south, it’ll help begin the warming pattern. Forecast high temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s before 70s come Tuesday and Wednesday. By next Friday and Saturday, forecast highs a good 12-15 degrees above normal move in. We look to flirt with 80 degrees by next Saturday! This isn’t out of the ordinary because the average last day for 80 degrees in Rockford is October 7, meaning this is right on schedule!

The jet stream looks to remain north of the Stateline which gives us the warming pattern to continue for the next few weeks. Not only will this be a warming pattern, it will also be a drier one into the middle of October. Normal high temps by mid October are around 60°.

