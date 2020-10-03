Advertisement

Rain to exit overnight, one more breezy and cooler day before gradual warming begins

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some light showers are around for the duration of Saturday night. But that will change overnight as changes will be heading our way following the rain.

The rain will end close to midnight and then our skies will begin to clear afterwards. Overnight lows will once again be in the upper 30s but the threat for frost doesn’t return to the Stateline until Sunday night and early Monday morning. This is when overnight lows will get to near the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Sunday will also be the last cooler day for quite some time in the region with northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph not letting our temperatures get out of the mid 50s once again.

Scattered showers will be around tonight into the very early overnight hours.
Scattered showers will be around tonight into the very early overnight hours.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
We'll have clearing skies throughout the day Sunday, remaining still a bit cooler.
We'll have clearing skies throughout the day Sunday, remaining still a bit cooler.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Winds coming from the north will keep us a bit cooler Sunday.
Winds coming from the north will keep us a bit cooler Sunday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But there is some good news that comes with Sunday, the day will have continuous clearing skies. This will set the stage for the following several days as the sunny conditions will dominate the forecast in the days ahead.

Remaining 15 degrees below normal for Sunday.
Remaining 15 degrees below normal for Sunday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The next couple of days will be a bit breezy but Monday will come with a wind shift. With winds coming out of the south, it’ll help begin the warming pattern. Forecast high temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s before 70s come Tuesday and Wednesday. By next Friday and Saturday, forecast highs a good 12-15 degrees above normal move in. We look to flirt with 80 degrees by next Saturday! This isn’t out of the ordinary because the average last day for 80 degrees in Rockford is October 7, meaning this is right on schedule!

Notice that winds shift on Monday to come out of the south, warming us up.
Notice that winds shift on Monday to come out of the south, warming us up.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Temperatures getting a bit warmer closer to the middle of the week.
Temperatures getting a bit warmer closer to the middle of the week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
We are forecasting temperatures getting to 80 degrees in about a week.
We are forecasting temperatures getting to 80 degrees in about a week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The jet stream will move north of the Stateline, giving us the warmer air.
The jet stream will move north of the Stateline, giving us the warmer air.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The jet stream looks to remain north of the Stateline which gives us the warming pattern to continue for the next few weeks. Not only will this be a warming pattern, it will also be a drier one into the middle of October. Normal high temps by mid October are around 60°.

Very high chances for above normal temperatures into the middle of October.
Very high chances for above normal temperatures into the middle of October.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

