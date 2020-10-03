Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Rockford

crash
crash(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead following a crash early Saturday in the 2100 block of N. Central Avenue in Rockford.

Rockford Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital with severe injuries at 1:19 a.m. Saturday where the person later died from their injuries.

The north and southbound lanes of Central were closed between Kilburn and Gilbert Avenues Saturday morning for accident reconstruction after the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Police say N. Central Avenue is now open for normal flow of traffic. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Woman killed in Beloit overnight shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Beloit Police were called to the area of Park and Grand Avenues in beloit around 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

News

Wisconsin and Rockford owners weigh in on region wide indoor dining mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The clock is ticking for indoor dining in our region as Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mandate goes into effect Saturday requiring dining to move back outdoors.

News

Police Chase Ends in Officer Involved Shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 999 have recovered and 23 have died.

Latest News

News

65 schools confirm total of 166 COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.2 percent.

News

EPA removes part of Rockford Groundwater Contamination Site Superfund List

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Other areas on-site remain on the NPL.

News

Rockford PD officer shoots suspect, suffers non-life threatening injuries

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Only one officer fired their gun.

News

Katie Kalina named Director of Social Services for Believe in The Children

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Believe In The Children adds full time social worker.

News

Ill. manufacturers celebrate Manufacturing Month

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The celebration highlights the industry’s vital contributions during the coronavirus pandemic and its important role in the state’s economy.

News

Gun Violence on the rise in Rockford

Updated: 20 hours ago