Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead following a crash early Saturday in the 2100 block of N. Central Avenue in Rockford.

Rockford Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital with severe injuries at 1:19 a.m. Saturday where the person later died from their injuries.

**NEW UPDATE** Fatal Pedestrian Traffic accident at 2100 N Central Ave. N Central Ave north and southbound lanes will be shut down between Kilburn Ave and Gilbert Ave for further accident reconstruction. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 3, 2020

The north and southbound lanes of Central were closed between Kilburn and Gilbert Avenues Saturday morning for accident reconstruction after the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Police say N. Central Avenue is now open for normal flow of traffic. This is an ongoing investigation.

