Advertisement

EPA removes part of Rockford Groundwater Contamination Site Superfund List

Other areas on-site remain on the NPL.
(courtesy MGN Online)
(courtesy MGN Online)(KCRG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The EPA deleted the Source Area 4 of the Southeast Rockford Groundwater Contamination Superfund Site near Harrison Avenue and Marshall Street from the National Priorities List on Friday.

Other areas on-site remain on the NPL.

“This administration is keeping its promise to pick up the pace of Superfund cleanups - projects that languished under previous administrations - so these sites can be restored to productive use” EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede said. “Promoting redevelopment is part of EPA’s core mission and helps spur the local economy and create jobs in communities near Superfund sites.”

During EPA’s last Five-Year-Review of the site in 2018, EPA and Illinois EPA determined that the cleanup of a Source Area 4 protects public health and the environment, and no further response was necessary. Groundwater at the site had been contaminated by elevated levels of volatile organic chemicals.

Illinois EPA took the lead for the cleanup of three sources of the groundwater contamination — Areas 4, 7 and 11. EPA directed a responsible party to perform the cleanup of one source area 9/10., according to the EPA.

The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the superfund program. EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented.

A copy of the final Notice of Deletion is available here. For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 999 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

65 schools confirm total of 166 COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.2 percent.

News

Rockford PD officer shoots suspect, suffers non-life threatening injuries

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Only one officer fired their gun.

News

Katie Kalina named Director of Social Services for Believe in The Children

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Believe In The Children adds full time social worker.

Latest News

News

Ill. manufacturers celebrate Manufacturing Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The celebration highlights the industry’s vital contributions during the coronavirus pandemic and its important role in the state’s economy.

News

Gun Violence on the rise in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Belvidere Central Middle School suffer consequences of missed deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
After missing a deadline to compete in the Illinois Elementary School Association’s sectional meet, Belvidere Central Middle School's cross country team’s season might be cut short.

News

Trump to head to Walter Reed hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Liptak and Brian Rokus
Trump announced on Twitter he tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.

News

Rockford CDL Driver Services facility closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drivers can visit the nearest facilities, which include Rockford Express, 3214 Auburn St. and Belvidere and 425 Southtowne Dr.

News

Domestic violence deaths in Ill. continue to rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The latest report also indicates eight perpetrators committed suicide after killing their victims.