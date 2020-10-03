65 schools confirm total of 166 COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 6,529 from 6,392 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.2 percent.
The total deaths now stand at 156 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.4 percent recovery rate.
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
65 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 166 cases of COVID-19, 46 among teachers and staff with 120 from students.
