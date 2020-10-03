Advertisement

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Of those cases, 999 have recovered and 23 have died.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,179 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 12 cases were announced Friday.

Of those cases, 999 have recovered and 23 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 48 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 119 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 231 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 169 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 222 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 173 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 102 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 63 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 37 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There is free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in the county. The Boone County Administrative Campus will host free testing at the parking lot at 1212 Logan Ave. in Belvidere from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, Oct. 7.

You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

65 schools confirm total of 166 COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.2 percent.

News

EPA removes part of Rockford Groundwater Contamination Site Superfund List

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Other areas on-site remain on the NPL.

News

Rockford PD officer shoots suspect, suffers non-life threatening injuries

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Only one officer fired their gun.

News

Katie Kalina named Director of Social Services for Believe in The Children

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Believe In The Children adds full time social worker.

Latest News

News

Ill. manufacturers celebrate Manufacturing Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The celebration highlights the industry’s vital contributions during the coronavirus pandemic and its important role in the state’s economy.

News

Gun Violence on the rise in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Belvidere Central Middle School suffer consequences of missed deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
After missing a deadline to compete in the Illinois Elementary School Association’s sectional meet, Belvidere Central Middle School's cross country team’s season might be cut short.

News

Trump to head to Walter Reed hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Liptak and Brian Rokus
Trump announced on Twitter he tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.

News

Rockford CDL Driver Services facility closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drivers can visit the nearest facilities, which include Rockford Express, 3214 Auburn St. and Belvidere and 425 Southtowne Dr.

News

Domestic violence deaths in Ill. continue to rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The latest report also indicates eight perpetrators committed suicide after killing their victims.