Trump to head to Walter Reed hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

(CNN) -- President Trump is headed to Walter Reed Medical Center, according to a White House pool report.

Trump has had a fever since this morning, a person familiar with the matter says. The person said the fever remains consistent with the White House’s earlier description of “mild symptoms.”

This is in addition to new information released by the White House doctor, which described Trump as “fatigued.”

Trump announced on Twitter he tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.

Trump was also administered a dose of Regeneron, according to a memorandum from the President’s physician. “As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” the physician writes.

The memo also says first lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the first family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today.

