Advertisement

Rockford CDL Driver Services Facilities closed

Drivers can visit the nearest facilities, which include Rockford Express, 3214 Auburn St. and Belvidere and 425 Southtowne Dr.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford CDL Driver Services facilities are closed until Oct. 13 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has been consulted. Employees who work at the 3720 E. State St., 4734 Baxter Rd. and 10631 Main St. in Village Hall facilities are being quarantined for 14 days and the facilities are scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized according to CDC guidelines, according to Secretary of State Jesse White.

The Rockford Central Driver Services Facility at 3720 E. State St. will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the Roscoe Driver Services Facility at 10631 Main St. in Village Hall will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 7, after closing because of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021 for driver’s licenses and ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1.

White encourages people to conduct business online such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses and ID cards as well as safe driver renewals.

For customers who decide to visit a facility, masks are required and people are advised to come prepared to wait outside in various weather conditions. Due to social distancing, the number of people allowed inside a facility at one time is limited.

Drivers can visit the nearest facilities, which include Rockford Express, 3214 Auburn St.; Belvidere, 425 Southtowne Dr.; Freeport and 1054 N. Riverside Dr.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump to head to Walter Reed hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Liptak and Brian Rokus
Trump announced on Twitter he tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.

News

Domestic violence deaths in Ill. continue to rise

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The latest report also indicates eight perpetrators committed suicide after killing their victims.

News

President Trump being treated with antibody cocktail, press secretary says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Fernando Alfonso III and Kevin Liptak
This is in addition to new information released by the White House doctor, which described Trump as “fatigued.”

News

Chief O’Shea: 125 shooting victims in 2020, 205 guns recovered

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney said if you see something you should say something and call the police.

Latest News

News

Stimulus check passed by House includes $1,200 payment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The House passed the revised bill on Thursday.

News

Pritzker: ISP in Rockford region to enforce COVID-19 rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois State Police will be in the Rockford region this weekend enforcing public health rules. He urged businesses to follow the new restrictions.

News

Winnebago, Boone among 28 counties at COVID-19 warning level

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with large gatherings and events.

News

Most single-day COVID-19 deaths since June 24 in Ill.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Hite Ross: Justice system not default mechanism to enforce compliance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘I believe this can be accomplished without involving the courts.'

News

DeKalb Co. leaders support restaurant owners lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced earlier this week mitigation for Region 1.