Rockford CDL Driver Services Facilities closed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford CDL Driver Services facilities are closed until Oct. 13 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has been consulted. Employees who work at the 3720 E. State St., 4734 Baxter Rd. and 10631 Main St. in Village Hall facilities are being quarantined for 14 days and the facilities are scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized according to CDC guidelines, according to Secretary of State Jesse White.

The Rockford Central Driver Services Facility at 3720 E. State St. will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the Roscoe Driver Services Facility at 10631 Main St. in Village Hall will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 7, after closing because of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021 for driver’s licenses and ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1.

White encourages people to conduct business online such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses and ID cards as well as safe driver renewals.

For customers who decide to visit a facility, masks are required and people are advised to come prepared to wait outside in various weather conditions. Due to social distancing, the number of people allowed inside a facility at one time is limited.

Drivers can visit the nearest facilities, which include Rockford Express, 3214 Auburn St.; Belvidere, 425 Southtowne Dr.; Freeport and 1054 N. Riverside Dr.

