Pritzker: ISP in Rockford region to enforce COVID-19 rules

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 100 people packed into a banquet room at Giovanni’s on Thursday for what was billed as an informational meeting for Rockford-area bars and restaurants whose businesses are being threatened by new COVID-19 mitigation rules that go into effect Saturday.

What they got was an hour and a half presentation by attorney Thomas DeVore of Sorento, Illinois, advising bars and restaurants that they are under no legal obligation to cease indoor food and beverage sales, as ordered by Gov. JB Pritzker, and that they can and should stay open, according to the Rockford Register Star.

Several local leaders and elected officials attended the meeting including state Rep. John Cabello, state Sen. Dave Syverson, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury — all of whom assured attendees that they would not enforce or support the state’s additional COVID-19 mitigation strategies for northwest Illinois.

“I pretty much though speak for any law enforcement agency in this county,” Caruana said, adding that he had close relationships with the Illinois State Police director and local captain. “Pretty much though we’re all on the same page. (Rockford Police Chief Dan) O’Shea and I are on the same page. We are not going to go into your bars and stalk you or do anything like this. No fear.”

For his part, O’Shea disagreed.

O’Shea was not at the meeting on Thursday. When contacted by phone Friday, the chief said he supports the city’s efforts to enforce the state’s COVID-19 rules and regulations, according to the Rockford Register Star.

“I’m an extension of the city of Rockford, and the city of Rockford from the mayor’s office on down has previously and will continue to work with the governor’s office to enforce the governor’s mandates,” O’Shea said.

The city primarily uses its legal and codes departments to execute enforcement, O’Shea said, but his office has and will intervene when necessary to assist the city in enforcing mitigation efforts.

Pritzker also disagreed with DeVore’s counsel and Caruana’s advice.

The governor responded Friday saying the Illinois State Police will be in the Rockford region this weekend enforcing public health rules. He urged businesses to follow the new restrictions, according to the Rockford Register Star.

“Packing more than 100 people indoors for a meeting without masks or distance is irresponsible and dangerous,” Pritzker said in a written statement. "Every single time Tom DeVore has taken his reckless roadshow outside Clay County he has lost because the courts have repeatedly sided with public health experts and supported guidance that keeps people healthy and safe amidst a pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 8,600 Illinoisans.

“The people of Region 1 would be better served by following the mitigations and working together to bring down their positivity rates so their businesses can operate safely instead of allowing themselves to fall victim to DeVore’s self-promoting schemes.”

Starting on Saturday, bars and restaurants are to cease indoor dining and bar service and close no later than 11 p.m. Patrons must sit at tables outside, and reservations are required, according to the state’s rules, according to the Rockford Register Star.

Region 1 — a nine-county area including Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Stephenson — is following Region 4 and Region 7 in what the state is calling resurgence mitigation, additional restrictions placed on businesses and organizations designed to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus in areas where cases are on the rise.

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 7 million people and killed more than 200,000 in the U.S. There have been nearly 300,000 cases in Illinois to date and nearly 8,700 deaths, 156 of which have been in Winnebago County.

Meeting attendees expressed concern that they could put their businesses and licenses to operate at risk and face criminal charges or fines if they defied the order.

DeVore told them the state police might come, but that the business owners should not agree to close their indoor bars and dining rooms.

“The fear doesn’t have to be wielded by sword. Fear can be wielded in a lot of different ways,” DeVore said. “And I would humbly suggest to you that that’s what’s been used in various different ways for the last six months. Fear of an infectious disease. ... Fear of losing your licensure.”

DeVore said he had helped around 300 businesses and individuals navigate the state’s restrictions and stay-at-home orders since April and helped many of them stay open, reopen or exercise their rights.

The Bond County attorney has sued the governor and the Illinois High School Association.

DeVore questioned the state’s handling of the pandemic and its interpretation of data, facts and science surrounding how and where the virus the spread.

He also disagrees with what state leaders are telling residents and businesses are new laws that they have to follow, including whether they can keep inviting patrons inside.

“I know where I’m from state’s attorneys ain’t prosecuting these people,” he said. “Because guess what: They get elected by the local people.”

State and local liquor commissioners have rules that they have to follow, too, DeVore said.

“State police tickets written in other regions. ... This ticket isn’t going anywhere,” he said as he held up a copy of a citation written to a business earlier this year in another part of the state.

“There was no rule violated for having indoor dining,” DeVore said. “I know that. The state’s attorney knows. Everybody in that area knows that.”

Several attendees expressed interest in keeping their dining rooms and bars open on Saturday, according to the Rockford Register Star.

“If you’re open and the State Police come in, can they shut you down?” Jury said. “He said no. So, it’s your choice.”

Several others, who were not in attendance, said they still planned to close their indoor operations in accordance with the new rules.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.