President Trump being treated with antibody cocktail, press secretary says

This is in addition to new information released by the White House doctor, which described Trump as “fatigued.”
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump(Associated Press)
By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Fernando Alfonso III and Kevin Liptak
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - President Trump has been administered a dose of Regeneron, according to a memorandum from the President’s physician.

“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” the physician writes.

The memo also says first lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today.

President Trump has had a fever since this morning, a person familiar with the matter says. The person said the fever remains consistent with the White House’s earlier description of “mild symptoms.”

Trump announced on Twitter he tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.

