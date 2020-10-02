Most single-day COVID-19 deaths since June 24 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 47 additional deaths.

A Stephenson County man in his 60′s was among the additional deaths.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

• Bond County: 1 female 80′s

• Bureau County: 1 male 70′s

• Champaign County: 1 female 90′s

• Christian County: 1 male 60′s

• Coles County: 1 female 70′s

• Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 2 females 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 60′s

• Fayette County: 1 male 90′s

• Jersey County: 1 female 90′s

• Kane County: 1 male 80′s

• Kankakee County: 1 male 90′s

• Lake County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Lawrence County: 1 female 60′s, 2 females 90′s

• Livingston County: 1 female 60′s

• Macoupin County: 1 female 70′s

• Madison County: 1 male 70′s

• Monroe County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

• Peoria County: 1 female 40′s

• Randolph County: 1 male 80′s

• Richland County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 80′s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

• Stephenson County: 1 male 60′s

• Warren County: 1 female 90′s

• White County: 1 male 50s

• Will County: 1 male 60′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Woodford County: 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases, including 8,743 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128. As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.