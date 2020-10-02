Advertisement

Most single-day COVID-19 deaths since June 24 in Ill.

As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 47 additional deaths.

A Stephenson County man in his 60′s was among the additional deaths.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

•  Bond County: 1 female 80′s

•  Bureau County: 1 male 70′s

•  Champaign County: 1 female 90′s

•  Christian County: 1 male 60′s

•  Coles County: 1 female 70′s

•  Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 2 females 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

•  DuPage County: 1 male 60′s

•  Fayette County: 1 male 90′s

•  Jersey County: 1 female 90′s

•  Kane County: 1 male 80′s

•  Kankakee County: 1 male 90′s

•  Lake County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

•  Lawrence County: 1 female 60′s, 2 females 90′s

•  Livingston County: 1 female 60′s

•  Macoupin County: 1 female 70′s

•  Madison County: 1 male 70′s

•  Monroe County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

•  Peoria County: 1 female 40′s

•  Randolph County: 1 male 80′s

•  Richland County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

•  Rock Island County: 1 male 80′s

•  Sangamon County: 1 male 50′s

•  St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

•  Stephenson County: 1 male 60′s

•  Warren County: 1 female 90′s

•  White County: 1 male 50s

•  Will County: 1 male 60′s

•  Williamson County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

•  Woodford County: 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases, including 8,743 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128. As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago, Boone among 28 counties at COVID-19 warning level

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with large gatherings and events.

News

Hite Ross: Justice system not default mechanism to enforce compliance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘I believe this can be accomplished without involving the courts.'

News

DeKalb Co. leaders support restaurant owners lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced earlier this week mitigation for Region 1.

News

Postal Service to hire hundreds in Illinois, Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No experience is required and training is provided, according to the USPS.

Latest News

Puzzle Person

23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH, call for delay in Region 1 restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Ten lawmakers from Region 1 sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Public Health, asking the department to delay the restrictions for bars and restaurants for at least a week.

News

Northern Illinois Hospice introduces robotic puppy for therapy

Updated: 5 hours ago
The furry robotic puppy is given to the patient while a real dog appears on the computer.

News

Stateline owners speak with an Illinois lawyer about keeping indoor dining open

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s new mandate restricting indoor dining in our region goes into effect on Saturday, but many local owners say they want to explore all of their options.

News

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavenged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Rockford leaders speak out about domestic violence after overnight stabbing

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
A Rockford woman has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man