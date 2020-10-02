Most single-day COVID-19 deaths since June 24 in Ill.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 47 additional deaths.
A Stephenson County man in his 60′s was among the additional deaths.
The deaths reported Thursday include:
• Bond County: 1 female 80′s
• Bureau County: 1 male 70′s
• Champaign County: 1 female 90′s
• Christian County: 1 male 60′s
• Coles County: 1 female 70′s
• Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 2 females 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s
• DuPage County: 1 male 60′s
• Fayette County: 1 male 90′s
• Jersey County: 1 female 90′s
• Kane County: 1 male 80′s
• Kankakee County: 1 male 90′s
• Lake County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s
• Lawrence County: 1 female 60′s, 2 females 90′s
• Livingston County: 1 female 60′s
• Macoupin County: 1 female 70′s
• Madison County: 1 male 70′s
• Monroe County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s
• Peoria County: 1 female 40′s
• Randolph County: 1 male 80′s
• Richland County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 80′s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 50′s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s
• Stephenson County: 1 male 60′s
• Warren County: 1 female 90′s
• White County: 1 male 50s
• Will County: 1 male 60′s
• Williamson County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s
• Woodford County: 1 male 80′s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases, including 8,743 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4 percent.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128. As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
