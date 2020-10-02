Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH, call for delay in Region 1 restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ten lawmakers from Region 1 sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Public Health, asking the department to delay the restrictions for bars and restaurants for at least a week.

Local Senators Dave Syverson and Brian Stewart, along with Stateline Representatives John Cabello, Andrew Chesney, Tom Demmer, Joe Sosnowski and Maurice West were among the lawmakers saying the restaurant and bar industry will bear the biggest burden from the restrictions set to start Saturday. These lawmakers added the department’s own data states restaurants and bars are not among the major causes of the spread of COVID-19.

