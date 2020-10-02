Katie Kalina named Director of Social Services for Believe in The Children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Katie Kalina has joined the team at Believe In The Children, who have added a professional for at-risk children and their families.

With demand growing as children and families face challenging situations, Believe In The Children expanded professional services and teamed up with Kalina. As a full-time MSW, Katie shares the same goals and passion for children and young people and continues to use her talent and knowledge as Believe In The Children expands services, according to Believe In The Children.

“Katie’s provides a whole new dimension to our programs and services. She comes with the training and expertise that allows us to give even more clients a “Hand Up” and move forward with exciting new projects" Executive Director Patti Jennings said.

Kalina has worked with adolescents and community members to curve areas of violence that adolescents face as a primary goal. She has served on various committees and boards of local organizations including her role as Founder and President of Team Chopper, a local fundraising non-profit.

The new hire holds a BA in Human Services from Columbia College of Missouri and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Aurora University. Kalina has lived in the Forreston area for more than 15 years.

For more information or to contact Katie directly, call: 815-837-1500 or email her at Katie.Kalina@believeinthechidlren.org

