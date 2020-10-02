Advertisement

Katie Kalina named Director of Social Services for Believe in The Children

Believe In The Children adds full time social worker.
Believe In The Children
Believe In The Children(KGNS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Katie Kalina has joined the team at Believe In The Children, who have added a professional for at-risk children and their families.

With demand growing as children and families face challenging situations, Believe In The Children expanded professional services and teamed up with Kalina. As a full-time MSW, Katie shares the same goals and passion for children and young people and continues to use her talent and knowledge as Believe In The Children expands services, according to Believe In The Children.

“Katie’s provides a whole new dimension to our programs and services. She comes with the training and expertise that allows us to give even more clients a “Hand Up” and move forward with exciting new projects" Executive Director Patti Jennings said.

Kalina has worked with adolescents and community members to curve areas of violence that adolescents face as a primary goal. She has served on various committees and boards of local organizations including her role as Founder and President of Team Chopper, a local fundraising non-profit.

The new hire holds a BA in Human Services from Columbia College of Missouri and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Aurora University. Kalina has lived in the Forreston area for more than 15 years.

For more information or to contact Katie directly, call: 815-837-1500 or email her at Katie.Kalina@believeinthechidlren.org

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 999 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

65 schools confirm total of 166 COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.2 percent.

News

EPA removes part of Rockford Groundwater Contamination Site Superfund List

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Other areas on-site remain on the NPL.

News

Rockford PD officer shoots suspect, suffers non-life threatening injuries

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Only one officer fired their gun.

Latest News

News

Ill. manufacturers celebrate Manufacturing Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The celebration highlights the industry’s vital contributions during the coronavirus pandemic and its important role in the state’s economy.

News

Gun Violence on the rise in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Belvidere Central Middle School suffer consequences of missed deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
After missing a deadline to compete in the Illinois Elementary School Association’s sectional meet, Belvidere Central Middle School's cross country team’s season might be cut short.

News

Trump to head to Walter Reed hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Liptak and Brian Rokus
Trump announced on Twitter he tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.

News

Rockford CDL Driver Services facility closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drivers can visit the nearest facilities, which include Rockford Express, 3214 Auburn St. and Belvidere and 425 Southtowne Dr.

News

Domestic violence deaths in Ill. continue to rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The latest report also indicates eight perpetrators committed suicide after killing their victims.