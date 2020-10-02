Northern Illinois Hospice introduces robotic puppy for therapy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northern Illinois Hospice Organization has had to change pet therapy visits since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization tried virtual visits with patients, where therapists would put a real dog in front of a computer camera, like therapy dog Honey, and allow patients to watch and talk to the dog virtually. But Northern Illinois Hospice leaders said it just wasn’t the same. That’s when the team added a robotic puppy, Ruffy, to the therapy team. The furry robotic puppy is given to the patient while the real dog appears on the computer.

Hospice leaders said it gives patients a much better, more enjoyable, hands-on experience.

“One of the great benefits is touch, and with virtual visits that’s missing," said Sheila O’Leary with Northern Illinois Hospice. "So we did a little bit of research and we found a robotic dog, very lifelike. A little golden retriever puppy. We decided we would go ahead with a virtual visit on this end and have the robotic dog with the patient.”

