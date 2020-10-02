Advertisement

Chief O’Shea: 125 shooting victims in 2020, 205 guns recovered

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney said if you see something you should say something and call the police.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross and Rockford Police Department Chief Dan O’Shea announced updates on several criminal investigations on Friday afternoon.

All the charges announced were within the last 30 days. Hite Ross said the community must help put an end to the gun violence.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney said there have now been 22 murders in Winnebago County in 2020. Chief O’Shea says starting in March, things have gone downhill in terms of gun violence.

The Rockford Police Department Chief said the most recent murder was a domestic violence altercation, He added that it’s important to remember this issue during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. O’Shea also said the community needs to come forward to help solve the murder cases impacting the Rockford area.

Within O’Shea’s department, 125 people have been hit with gunfire in 2020 and police have recovered 205 guns this year, according to O’Shea.

Hite Ross said many people who have illegal guns will use them to committee a crime at some point. O’Shea said this problem will not be solved until the community comes together and finds the suspects.

O’Shea said he will use every resource he has to get weapons off the streets, but the community solves the problem.

Jovan Hill, Kewon Woods, Brian Price, Jeremiah Coleman, Corey Sneed, Robert Winkelman, Mardarius Wright, Erik Posely, Sevin Glascoe, Drakaar Malone, George White, Malik Jackson, Neilquavious Thrower, Juan Ceballos, Janisha Hill, Elom Hicks, Tyronn Smith, Christopher Westendorfpeek and Dairris Coleman were all arrested on various weapons charges in the last 30 days.

The COVID-19 pandemic has assisted in the increase in gun violence but it ultimately comes from the lifestyle kids grow up in, according to O’Shea. He said his department is not involved in the governor’s COVID-19 enforcement. Generally it’s the legal department and health department handling those situation. But he will step in if necessary, according to O’Shea.

Hite Ross said if you see something you should say something and call the police. Residents can contact the Rockford Police Department or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers to report information.

