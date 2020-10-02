Hite Ross: Justice system not default mechanism to enforce compliance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross responded to upcoming mitigation for Region 1 on Friday.

“I do not believe that the criminal justice system should be the default mechanism to enforce compliance. It is my goal to work with businesses to use mitigation measures while being able to continue to generate income and remain financially solvent. It is a tenuous situation in trying to achieve this balance. However, I believe that the majority of local businesses will conduct themselves in a manner to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons. Consequently, it is my goal to encourage compliance through the use of alternative solutions. I believe this can be accomplished without involving the courts," Hite Ross said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.