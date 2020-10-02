Advertisement

Hite Ross: Justice system not default mechanism to enforce compliance

‘I believe this can be accomplished without involving the courts.'
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross responded to upcoming mitigation for Region 1 on Friday.

“I do not believe that the criminal justice system should be the default mechanism to enforce compliance. It is my goal to work with businesses to use mitigation measures while being able to continue to generate income and remain financially solvent. It is a tenuous situation in trying to achieve this balance. However, I believe that the majority of local businesses will conduct themselves in a manner to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons. Consequently, it is my goal to encourage compliance through the use of alternative solutions. I believe this can be accomplished without involving the courts," Hite Ross said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago, Boone among 28 counties at COVID-19 warning level

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with large gatherings and events.

News

Most single-day COVID-19 deaths since June 24 in Ill.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

DeKalb Co. leaders support restaurant owners lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced earlier this week mitigation for Region 1.

News

Postal Service to hire hundreds in Illinois, Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No experience is required and training is provided, according to the USPS.

Latest News

Puzzle Person

23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH, call for delay in Region 1 restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Ten lawmakers from Region 1 sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Public Health, asking the department to delay the restrictions for bars and restaurants for at least a week.

News

Northern Illinois Hospice introduces robotic puppy for therapy

Updated: 5 hours ago
The furry robotic puppy is given to the patient while a real dog appears on the computer.

News

Stateline owners speak with an Illinois lawyer about keeping indoor dining open

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s new mandate restricting indoor dining in our region goes into effect on Saturday, but many local owners say they want to explore all of their options.

News

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavenged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Rockford leaders speak out about domestic violence after overnight stabbing

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
A Rockford woman has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man