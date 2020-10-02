Greenberg, Boylan capture NIC-10 Championship
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since 2016, Boylan girls golf won the NIC-10 Championship by beating out the Rockford co-op by two strokes.
Sophomore Ella Greenberg took home medalist honors with a 72.
Team Leaderboard
1. Boylan - 335
2. Rockford Co-op - 337
3. Belvidere Co-op - 368
4. Harlem - 379
5. Hononegah - 418
Individual Leaderboard
1. Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 72
2. Kayla Sayyalinh (RPS) - 75
3. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 76
4. Ahna Doherty (RPS) - 77
5. Brighton Young (Harlem) - 81
6. Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 84
6. Coe Walberg (Belvidere) - 84
8. Megan Redig (Belvidere) - 89
9. Allie Vosberg (RPS) - 92
10. Morgan Canova (Boylan) - 93
10. Anna Homb (RPS) - 93
