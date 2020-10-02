Advertisement

Greenberg, Boylan capture NIC-10 Championship

NIC-10 Championship
NIC-10 Championship(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since 2016, Boylan girls golf won the NIC-10 Championship by beating out the Rockford co-op by two strokes.

Sophomore Ella Greenberg took home medalist honors with a 72.

Team Leaderboard

1. Boylan - 335

2. Rockford Co-op - 337

3. Belvidere Co-op - 368

4. Harlem - 379

5. Hononegah - 418

Individual Leaderboard

1. Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 72

2. Kayla Sayyalinh (RPS) - 75

3. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 76

4. Ahna Doherty (RPS) - 77

5. Brighton Young (Harlem) - 81

6. Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 84

6. Coe Walberg (Belvidere) - 84

8. Megan Redig (Belvidere) - 89

9. Allie Vosberg (RPS) - 92

10. Morgan Canova (Boylan) - 93

10. Anna Homb (RPS) - 93

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belvidere Central Middle School suffer consequences of missed deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
After missing a deadline to compete in the Illinois Elementary School Association’s sectional meet, Belvidere Central Middle School's cross country team’s season might be cut short.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Byron wins title fight, edges Rockford Christian at BNC meet

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
Byron claimed the BNC title Thursday afternoon after edging out Rockford Christian by just two strokes.

Sports

Rockford native James Robinson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The 22-year-old posted 339 scrimmage yards - the most ever by an undrafted player through three career games.

Latest News

Sports

Winnebago wins second straight BNC Tournament Championship

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
The wind and rain would not shorten the Big Northern girls golf meet like it did in 2019, but just like a year ago, Winnebago left Timber Pointe as the champion.

Sports

Cameron keeping father’s legacy alive at Guilford

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
The former Byron head coach lost a long battle with cancer two years ago and now his son is keeping his legacy alive.

Sports

Tennessee Titans close facility after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Titans, citing an “abundance of caution,” issued a statement Tuesday saying they’ve halted in-person work Tuesday.

Sports

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Packers have scored the fifth-most points in the NFL’s Super Bowl era through the first three games of the season with 122.

Sports

Foles replaces Trubisky, tosses 3 TDs as Bears rally to win 30-26 over Falcons

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Falcons surrendered a 16-point advantage in the final 6 1/2 minutes to the Chicago Bears, who got three touchdown passes from backup quarterback Nick Foles and pulled out a 30-26 win on Sunday.

Sports

White Sox fall to 7-seed after 10-8 loss, Cubs host Marlins to open playoffs

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The White Sox were in second place in the division heading into the final day, but Cleveland rallied for an 8-6 victory over Pittsburgh and hopped over Chicago based on its 8-2 record in the season series.