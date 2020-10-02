Greenberg, Boylan capture NIC-10 Championship

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since 2016, Boylan girls golf won the NIC-10 Championship by beating out the Rockford co-op by two strokes.

Sophomore Ella Greenberg took home medalist honors with a 72.

Team Leaderboard

1. Boylan - 335

2. Rockford Co-op - 337

3. Belvidere Co-op - 368

4. Harlem - 379

5. Hononegah - 418

Individual Leaderboard

1. Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 72

2. Kayla Sayyalinh (RPS) - 75

3. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 76

4. Ahna Doherty (RPS) - 77

5. Brighton Young (Harlem) - 81

6. Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 84

6. Coe Walberg (Belvidere) - 84

8. Megan Redig (Belvidere) - 89

9. Allie Vosberg (RPS) - 92

10. Morgan Canova (Boylan) - 93

10. Anna Homb (RPS) - 93

