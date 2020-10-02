Advertisement

Frost Advisories in place for much of the Stateline overnight

Unseasonable chill to persist through the weekend before much milder pattern takes hold next week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first widespread frost of the season’s imminent over much of the Stateline, as temperatures are expected to plummet into the 30s across the entire area overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry Counties in Northern Illinois, as wells as for Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Southern Wisconsin.

Those who live in the aforementioned counties should take precautions to protect sensitive plants by either covering them with a sheet or blanket or bringing them in, if possible.

Even for those not under a frost advisory, the night will still be a frigid one for all. By the time we reach the Midnight hour, wind chills will have already fallen into the 30s area wide.

And that won’t be the worst of it. By the time we prepare to head off to work or school Friday Morning, some communities will be facing wind chills in the 20s!

Things don’t get a whole lot better during the daytime hours Friday. Sunshine will greet many of us to start the day, though we’ll cloud over at least somewhat by the afternoon. Northerly winds will continue to blow, keeping temperatures restricted to the lower 50s. Where clouds reside for a longer period of time, temperatures may be hard pressed to get out of the 40s. Unseasonably cold temperatures are to persist through the weekend.

Some moderation in temperatures will commence on Monday, and finally by Tuesday, we should see the return of above normal temperatures, perhaps even including a 70°!

More significant warming is on the horizon later next week, and will likely persist through the middle of the month. It’s a pattern likely to produce several days in the 70s, and if the right combination of ingredients comes together just nicely enough, it wouldn’t be difficult to imagine an 80° temperature occurring late next week or next weekend.

80s in October shouldn’t catch us by surprise, by any stretch of the imagination. They occur here quite often! In fact, a typical October sees the mercury reach 80° twice. Back in 1947, a whopping 13 days saw 80°+ warmth. It’s been six years since we went through an October without touching 80°, so history is in our favor. At this juncture, I’m placing the chances of an 80° temperature occurring sometime within the next ten days at 70%. Make no mistake, we’re nowhere near done with summerlike warmth!

