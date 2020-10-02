Advertisement

Domestic violence deaths in Ill. continue to rise

The latest report also indicates eight perpetrators committed suicide after killing their victims.
Domestic violence
Domestic violence(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence — ICADV — has released its annual Domestic Violence Homicide Report.

ICADV’s report states that 75 people died in Illinois because of domestic violence during the period of the report. Of the 67 homicides, 60 were adults and seven were under the age of 18. These deaths were identified as part of 60 separate incidents, indicating some perpetrators killed more than one victim at the time, highlighting it is important to understand that domestic violence doesn’t occur to just one victim, according to the ICADV.

“The numbers have risen,” Vickie Smith, Executive Director of ICADV said. “To us this means we have much more to do in educating our citizens about what domestic violence is and how we all play a part in working to eliminate it from our state.”

The latest report also indicates eight perpetrators committed suicide after killing their victims.

“This is important when developing prevention programs. We need to pay attention to suicide ideation as well as threats of homicide when assisting victims with safety planning," Smith said. Even more disturbing is the number of children killed, the majority being male children of the perpetrator.

Gov. Pritzker issued a Proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation and a calendar of awareness events occurring throughout the state recognizing DVAM may be found on ICADV’s website.

ICADV invites readers to view the full 2020 Domestic Violence Homicide Report containing more detail about the relationships of perpetrators and victims, counties with highest rates, and means of homicide and suicide. For more information about ICADV visit here or call 217-789-2830.

