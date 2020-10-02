Chill to last through weekend, big improvements to follow next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This weekend will be the hurdle we must get through before things change in the regions weather pattern. Expect a little rain and some chill through the weekend before the above normal conditions return.

Overnight lows Friday night will once again get into the 30s but the threat of frost is lower than Thursday night. The main reason for this is because our skies will remain mostly overcast and we’ll still be a tad warmer than Thursday night. We’ll start the day off Saturday dry before rain arrives in the evening. It’ll be another chilly day where our high temperatures will be well below normal in the mid 50s.

Another chilly night is ahead with overnight lows in the 30s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The chances for rain will be around late Saturday night through the overnight hours into Sunday. Not much rain will come from this as most spots will get around a tenth of an inch when all is said and done. Most of Sunday will be dry besides a few very light showers in the early morning hours. Skies will quickly clear out setting the sunny stage for the remainder of Sunday and the days going forward.

Very light rain will move in later Saturday and continue into the evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We clear our skies late Sunday setting the stage for the following several days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Not much rain will come from this weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are lucky here because the chill will only be brief, as Sunday will have highs in the mid 50s before the 60s return on Monday. As the Rockford region is set to get more restrictions on bars and restaurants, next week and going forward the weather will cooperate to make it a bit more comfortable to eat outside or spend time outside in general.

Decent time to be outside Friday night and then even more so after Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll be going in kind of an opposite pattern compared to what should normally be happening. Our normal high temperatures each day will continue going down while our forecast high temperatures will go up. Over the course of 6 days, our temperatures will go up nearly 22 degrees while the normal temperatures will go down 3-4 degrees over the next week.

We'll continue going up while our daily normals will get lower. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Going beyond this week, all signs are pointing to above normal temperatures continuing over the next two weeks. In addition the below normal chances for precipitation look to continue as well, so don’t expect a lot of rain to fall in the region.

If you are a fan of above normal temperatures, we look to head that way soon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The next two weeks show high chances for a continued drier streak. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overall, get through this weekend before things get better weather-wise here in the Stateline.

