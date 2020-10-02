Byron wins title fight, edges Rockford Christian at BNC meet

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron claimed the BNC title Thursday afternoon after edging out Rockford Christian by just two strokes.

The Tigers won the Mark Cameron Memorial Championship belt with Mason Brandt (81), Ean Larson (87), Brogan Griffith (88) and Logan Remhof (89) combining for the team victory.

Team Standings

1. Byron - 345

2. Rockford Christian - 347

3. Stillman Valley - 351

4. Mendota - 372

5. Winnebago - 390

6. Dixon - 394

7. Genoa-Kingston - 400

8. Rockford Lutheran - 400

9. Oregon - 405

10. North Boone - 425

Individual Leaderboard

1. Josh Beard (R. Christian) - 78

2. Mason Brandt (Byron) - 81

3. Christian Clembronowicz (R. Christian) - 93

4. Tim Marcum (Stillman Valley) - 85

5. Andrew Gravino (R. Lutheran) - 85

6. Ean Larson (Byron) - 87

7. Owen Dynsyth (Stillman Valley) - 88

8. Steve Kitzman (Dixon) - 88

9. Bryson Walz (Byron) - 88

10. Chad Gerig (Stillman Valley) - 88

