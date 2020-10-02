Belvidere Central Middle School suffer consequences of missed deadline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It was just a missed opportunity that we’d like them to have if we can,” said Belvidere Central Middle School Principal, Brett McPherson.

McPherson wants all athletes to participate in sporting events, but after missing a deadline to compete in the Illinois Elementary School Association’s sectional meet, he says the school’s cross country team’s season might be cut short.

“I think just the scrambling of trying to decide if we were even going to be able to run a season, somehow it just got lost," said McPherson.

School administration, coaches and parents spent the past week pleading with the organization to make an exception but with other schools in the same position, the IESA stood by its deadline requirements.

“From the IESA’s perspective, it’s an equality issue. From my perspective, I want to do whatever I can to help our kids get the opportunity," McPherson said.

Many parents echo similar sentiments, disappointed in the IESA’s stance. They say the kids are already experiencing a chaotic school year due to the pandemic. One cross country parent says the decision punished the children.

They just want the opportunity to run. They’ve worked hard and just an opportunity to finish the season and be positive with everything. They don’t want to be punished for something they have no control over," said BCMS cross country parent, Tony Teunissen.

BCMS holds out hope that the IESA Board will change its mind. Meanwhile, the athletes wait, keeping their spirits alive preparing for their last regular race on Saturday.

“The kids are going to go out and give their one hundred percent effort out there and hopefully their team can come away with a strong performance," said Teunissen.

