A Chilly Weekend In Store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We woke up this Friday to some areas of frost. Expecting highs in the mid to low 50′s this afternoon with a north wind between 5 - 10 MPH. Becoming cloudy tonight as low drop to around 40. Frost this evening will be few and far between. Mid 50′s both Saturday and Sunday with some pretty good chances of rain Saturday night and early Sunday morning. I think we could see widespread frost Monday morning with low in the mid 30′s. Much warmer next week!

