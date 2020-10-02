Advertisement

A Chilly Weekend In Store

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We woke up this Friday to some areas of frost. Expecting highs in the mid to low 50′s this afternoon with a north wind between 5 - 10 MPH. Becoming cloudy tonight as low drop to around 40. Frost this evening will be few and far between. Mid 50′s both Saturday and Sunday with some pretty good chances of rain Saturday night and early Sunday morning. I think we could see widespread frost Monday morning with low in the mid 30′s. Much warmer next week!

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Frost Advisories in place for much of the Stateline overnight

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
While the next few days are to be extremely chilly, there is good news in store next week.

Forecast

Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 10/1/2020

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

The Chill Has Arrived, Frost Advisories Tonight

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
The Chill Has Arrived, Frost Advisories Tonight

Forecast

October to begin on historically chilly note

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
While October is to start out on a historically cold note, there are improvements on the horizon.

Latest News

Forecast

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 9/30/2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT

Forecast

The BIG Chill Arrives Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
The BIG Chill Arrives Tomorrow

Forecast

Gusty winds, spotty showers to headline September’s final day

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
The next few days are to be downright brutal in the temperature department, but there's good news longer range.

Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 9/20/2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT

Forecast

Cooler Days Ahead

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Cooler Days Ahead

Forecast

Unseasonable chill to strengthen its grip on the Stateline this week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
While things turn even colder later this week, there's some hope on the horizon.