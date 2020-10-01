Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS reports the highest one-day death toll on record

The previous highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 was May 27.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were 27 deaths reported Wednesday in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications, which is the largest one-day death toll ever reported.

In the Department of Health Services' latest daily update, this brings the total number of deaths in the state to 1,327 people. The previous highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 was May 27, when there were 22 deaths reported.

There were 2,319 new positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded, which brings the total number of cases to over 122,000.

The seven-day average percent positive by tests per person was at 17.2%, which is also the highest ever.

Nearly 100,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, while just over 21,000 cases are still active.

Hospital beds are also filling up across the state. About 82% of IBA, or immediate bed availability, are filled up across the state.

