Winnebago wins second straight BNC Tournament Championship

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - The wind and rain would not shorten the Big Northern girls golf meet like it did in 2019, but just like a year ago, Winnebago left Timber Pointe as the champion.

The Indians won the conference tournament by 16 strokes over Rock Falls with Kyra Simon (90), Ashley Potter (91), Ella Provi (95) and Leigha DeRango (100) combining for the team victory.

Team Standings

1. Winnebago - 376

2. Rock Falls - 392

3. Dixon - 393

4. Byron - 399

5. Oregon - 407

6. Rockford Christian - 415

7. Stillman Valley - 419

8. Genoa-Kingston - 447

9. Rockford Lutheran - 450

Individual Leaderboard

1. Ellie Wasson (Rock Falls) - 88

2. Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 89

3. Kyra Simon (Winnebago) - 90

4. Bella Heintzelman (Dixon) - 91

5. Paige Bukoski (Byron) - 91

6. Ashley Potter (Winnebago) - 91

7. Katie Drew (Dixon) - 92

8. Emily Kneller (R. Christian) - 92

9. Grace Haas (Stillman Valley) - 93

10. Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 94

