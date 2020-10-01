WCHD: 149 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 6,392 from 6,243 on Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.4 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 156 stemming from COVID-19 after there was an additional death on Thursday. The health department also reported a 96.4 percent recovery rate.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

49 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.

