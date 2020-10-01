Advertisement

WCHD: 149 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.4 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 6,392 from 6,243 on Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.4 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 156 stemming from COVID-19 after there was an additional death on Thursday. The health department also reported a 96.4 percent recovery rate.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

49 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Co. officials ask Trump campaign to reconsider Janesville rally

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rock County has more than 600 known active cases — the highest number at any time during the pandemic.

News

Gov. Pritzker: October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Ill.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
During the month of October, DoIT and IEMA will provide cyber resources and best practices.

News

State leaders kick off Manufacturing Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The kick-off will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Crafts Technology at 91 Joey Dr. in Elk Grove Village.

News

Trump cancels La Crosse rally, will visit Janesville instead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Heather Poltrock
President Donald Trump appears to have canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rockford Board of Election Commissioners share update on vote-by-mail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Board of Election is fielding many questions from voters.

News

Ill. announces 2,166 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437.

News

Chairman Haney responds to court reversing appointment of special prosecutor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The lawsuit stems from May of 2019.