Trump cancels La Crosse rally, will visit Janesville instead

By Associated Press and Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to have canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

“We have received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse,” Caley Cavadini, spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, said Thursday. Kabat had called for Trump to cancel the rally.

Trump’s campaign states President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at Make America Great Again events in Janesville on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and in Green Bay on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

Trump made a similar move last month, changing his plans for large airport rallies in Nevada after local officials warned they would violate the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. There is no statewide limit on gatherings in Wisconsin after Republicans successfully challenged the Democratic governor’s “safer at home” order this spring.

