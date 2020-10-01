Advertisement

The Chill Has Arrived, Frost Advisories Tonight

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers likely today with northwest winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs in the upper 50′s. Clearing tonight as frost advisories take hold and temps drop to the middle 30′s. If the clouds and winds stick around our frost prospects will be much lower. Cold for the weekend with highs in the mid 50′s and lows in the upper 30′s and low 40′s. Much warmer by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

October to begin on historically chilly note

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
While October is to start out on a historically cold note, there are improvements on the horizon.

Forecast

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 9/30/2020

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

The BIG Chill Arrives Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
The BIG Chill Arrives Tomorrow

Forecast

Gusty winds, spotty showers to headline September’s final day

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
The next few days are to be downright brutal in the temperature department, but there's good news longer range.

Latest News

Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 9/20/2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT

Forecast

Cooler Days Ahead

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Cooler Days Ahead

Forecast

Unseasonable chill to strengthen its grip on the Stateline this week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
While things turn even colder later this week, there's some hope on the horizon.

Forecast

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 9/28/2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT

Forecast

Much Cooler To Start The Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Much Cooler To Start The Week

Forecast

Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 9/27/2020

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT