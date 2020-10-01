The Chill Has Arrived, Frost Advisories Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers likely today with northwest winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs in the upper 50′s. Clearing tonight as frost advisories take hold and temps drop to the middle 30′s. If the clouds and winds stick around our frost prospects will be much lower. Cold for the weekend with highs in the mid 50′s and lows in the upper 30′s and low 40′s. Much warmer by the middle of next week.

