SwedishAmerican announces new president and CEO

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A change in leadership for one of the top hospital systems in the Stateline area. November will bring a new president and CEO for SwedishAmerican.

Tom O’Connor will take over as the leader of Swedes November 2. Currently, O’Connor works as a senior healthcare leader in Minneapolis. O’Connor says its both an honor and a privilege to be joining the SwedishAmerican team. Board chairman Jeff Kaney says O’Connor will bring an extensive amount of knowledge and experience to Rockford.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.