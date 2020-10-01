Advertisement

SwedishAmerican announces new president and CEO

O’Connor is set to start November 2
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A change in leadership for one of the top hospital systems in the Stateline area. November will bring a new president and CEO for SwedishAmerican.

Tom O’Connor will take over as the leader of Swedes November 2. Currently, O’Connor works as a senior healthcare leader in Minneapolis. O’Connor says its both an honor and a privilege to be joining the SwedishAmerican team. Board chairman Jeff Kaney says O’Connor will bring an extensive amount of knowledge and experience to Rockford.

