State leaders kick off Manufacturing Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will join manufacturing industry leaders and members of the community on Friday at Crafts Technology to proclaim October as Manufacturing Month in Illinois.

“Kicking off October’s National Manufacturing Month, the event will recognize the contributions by Crafts Technology as one several Illinois companies that have stepped up and joined the statewide response to the pandemic,” according to the governor’s office.

The kick-off will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Crafts Technology at 91 Joey Dr. in Elk Grove Village.

Since COVID-19 hit, more than 1,000 Illinois manufacturers and distributors shifted operations to manufacture and deploy personal protective equipment.

Crafts Technology – the same makers who power electronics, aerospace and medical products companies around the world – have pivoted their business to produce a tool for COVID-19 test equipment.

“Illinois has been an early leader on building out testing capacity – just recently reaching the 5 million test mark – thanks in part to local companies like Crafts and the ‘makers’ they employ who are making a difference,” according to the governor’s office.

DCEO will host a number of virtual events throughout the month of October to recognize the essential role in Illinois communities, and to highlight its growing role in the economy. For more on these events, visit DCEO’s website or follow us on social @IllinoisDCEO.

