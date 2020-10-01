Advertisement

State leaders kick off Manufacturing Month

The kick-off will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Crafts Technology at 91 Joey Dr. in Elk Grove Village.
(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will join manufacturing industry leaders and members of the community on Friday at Crafts Technology to proclaim October as Manufacturing Month in Illinois.

“Kicking off October’s National Manufacturing Month, the event will recognize the contributions by Crafts Technology as one several Illinois companies that have stepped up and joined the statewide response to the pandemic,” according to the governor’s office.

The kick-off will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Crafts Technology at 91 Joey Dr. in Elk Grove Village.

Since COVID-19 hit, more than 1,000 Illinois manufacturers and distributors shifted operations to manufacture and deploy personal protective equipment.

Crafts Technology – the same makers who power electronics, aerospace and medical products companies around the world – have pivoted their business to produce a tool for COVID-19 test equipment.

“Illinois has been an early leader on building out testing capacity – just recently reaching the 5 million test mark – thanks in part to local companies like Crafts and the ‘makers’ they employ who are making a difference,” according to the governor’s office.

DCEO will host a number of virtual events throughout the month of October to recognize the essential role in Illinois communities, and to highlight its growing role in the economy. For more on these events, visit DCEO’s website or follow us on social @IllinoisDCEO.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Rockford Board of Election Commissioners share update on vote-by-mail

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Board of Election is fielding many questions from voters.

Latest News

News

Ill. announces 2,166 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437.

News

Chairman Haney responds to court reversing appointment of special prosecutor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The lawsuit stems from May of 2019.

News

Arrests made after weapons, drugs recovered by Rockford PD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both have been taken into custody and are now that the Winnebago County Jail.

News

Rockford FD earns American Heart Association Award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction.

News

Poplar Grove solar farm draws attention of local leaders

Updated: 7 hours ago
The solar program could provide renewable energy to more than 350 homes, a number that lawmakers agree is a boon for the Boone County community.

News

SwedishAmerican announces new president and CEO

Updated: 9 hours ago
Tom O’Connor will take over as the leader of Swedes November 2.