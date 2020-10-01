Stabbing in Rockford leaves one man dead late Wednesday night
Rockford Police are currently at the scene investigating
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man has been confirmed dead as a result of a late night stabbing on the 1900 block of West Riverside Blvd.
At 11:15, Rockford Police responded to a stabbing and found a male unresponsive. After transport to a hospital, he was pronounced dead. Rockford Police detectives are currently on scene, investigating the incident. They ask you please avoid the area if possible.
We will provide updates as they become available.
