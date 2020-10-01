Stabbing in Rockford leaves one man dead late Wednesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man has been confirmed dead as a result of a late night stabbing on the 1900 block of West Riverside Blvd.

At 11:15, Rockford Police responded to a stabbing and found a male unresponsive. After transport to a hospital, he was pronounced dead. Rockford Police detectives are currently on scene, investigating the incident. They ask you please avoid the area if possible.

We will provide updates as they become available.

On Wednesday September 30th at 11:15 pm Rockford Police responded to a stabbing incident in the 1900 block of W. Riverside Blvd. Officers located an unresponsive male subject who had been stabbed. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.