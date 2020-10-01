Advertisement

Rockford Park District lays out issues with the Riverview Ice House

Park District hopes to expand Carlson Ice Arena
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the major changes called for by the park district is closing of the Riverview Ice House in downtown Rockford. The district offered a sneak peek to check out the current conditions of the facility.

District leaders say Riverview is an outdated facility that would cost twice as much to renovate than it would to add another rink at Carlson Ice Arena on Perryville Road. The district wants to have a facility with two sheets of ice, but any expansion at Riverview would have to go over the parking lot, leaving the facility at least three hundred parking spaces short

“Carlson can run on one compressor to maintain their ice," Said Riverview Ice House maintenance supervisor Gerald Bell. "With our outdated system, we have three compressors and all three all have to run continuously in order to maintain our ice, which is a high energy cost and quite a bit of Freon that we use.”

The Rockford Park District is expected to vote on a number of recommendations, including closing Riverview Ice House at its meeting on October 13.

