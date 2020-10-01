Advertisement

Rockford native James Robinson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Robinson is the eighth Jaguars player to win the honor.
The 22-year-old posted 339 scrimmage yards - the most ever by an undrafted player through three career games.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — The National Football League has named a Jacksonville Jaguars player the Offensive Rookie of the Month for his performance on the field in September.

Running Back James Robinson started in all three games for the team and became the first undrafted player in NFL history to post at least 300 scrimmage yards and multiple touchdowns through three career games, the Jaguars said. The 22-year-old posted 339 scrimmage yards - the most ever by an undrafted player through three career games.

“Among rookies, Robinson ranks first in touchdowns, first in first downs (16), tied for first in rushes of at least 10 yards (six), second in scrimmage yards, second in rushing yards, fifth in receiving yards (129, first among running backs) and sixth in receptions (10, second among running backs),” the Jaguars said in a statement.

Robinson is the eighth Jaguars player to win the honor. Read more about his career stats here.

