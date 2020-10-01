Rockford man indicted for criminal sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County grand jury returned an indictment against a 37-year-old Rockford man for criminal sexual assault on Wednesday.

On May 14, the Rockford Police Department was sent to Rockford Memorial Hospital at 2400 N. Rockton Ave. for a report of criminal sexual assault. During the investigation, Willie Rice was named a suspect.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charge of criminal sexual assault was authorized.

Rice is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph G. McGraw on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

