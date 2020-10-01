Advertisement

Rockford man indicted for criminal sexual assault

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charge of criminal sexual assault was authorized.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County grand jury returned an indictment against a 37-year-old Rockford man for criminal sexual assault on Wednesday.

On May 14, the Rockford Police Department was sent to Rockford Memorial Hospital at 2400 N. Rockton Ave. for a report of criminal sexual assault. During the investigation, Willie Rice was named a suspect.

Rice is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph G. McGraw on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

