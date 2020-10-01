Advertisement

Rockford leaders speak out about domestic violence after overnight stabbing

A Rockford woman has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man Wednesday night in a domestic violence altercation. With October beginning Domestic Violence Awareness Month city leaders speak out about ways to combat this issue.

“We have approximately 650 felony domestic violence cases pending,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Another case was added to the list when 24-year-old Dameria Giwa-Finley allegedly stabbed and killed a man in the 1900 block of West Riverside Blvd.

“We’ve charged aggravated domestic battery and we charged first-degree murder regarding that incident,” Ross said.

Ross says her office has seen an increase in domestic cases during the COVID-19 pandemic

“People are in close quarters may be around each other more than they normally are and if tensions flare or people are upset because of their status of employment and income then that can certainly increase the temperature so that there is an increase in violence to those individuals in that home,” Hite Ross said.

Hite Ross applauds the work the city of Rockford is doing to provide resources to survivors.

“One of the major projects out of our office is the Family Peace Center and we have been open since July of this year and we have served dozens of people and have around 60 official clients,” said Rockford’s Domestic Violence Prevention Manager Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

Cacciapaglia says providing these services is crucial for the health and well-being of a survivor.

“It’s really important as a community that we take steps to understand what it is and how we can support each other as we really try to develop a holistic response to the crime,” cacciapaglia said.

The 17th Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council is hosting virtual and in-person educational events all month.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

