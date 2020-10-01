Rockford Board of Election Commissioners share update on vote-by-mail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Board of Election Commissioners is mailing more than 17,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

The board is asking for continued patience from voters waiting to receive their ballots, according to the Rockford Board of Election. Office officials also are sharing tips for returning vote-by-mail ballots. The organization started mailing vote-by-mail ballots Sept. 24, and applications for these ballots are still being processed every day.

“We are working as fast as we can to get 17,000-plus ballots in the mail,” Executive Director Stacey Bixby said. “They are going out daily. If you haven’t received your ballot yet, please don’t panic.”

Illinois Senate Bill 1863, signed into law by Gov. Pritzker in June, required vote-by-mail applications to be sent to anyone who voted in the past three elections. The efforts are related to the COVID-19 pandemic to help voters reduce their exposure risks, according to the Rockford Board of Election.

In addition to voting by mail, voters still have the option to participate in early voting or vote in person at their polling place on Election Day. The Rockford Board of Election is fielding many questions from voters, and some common answers are included below. Visit voterockford.com or call 815-987-5750 for more information.

If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but change your mind and want to participate in early voting, bring your ballot to the Rockford Board of Election office. If you change your mind and want to vote on Election Day, you must surrender your vote-by-mail ballot to the election judges.

“If you requested, but haven’t received your ballot yet, please be patient. Not all the ballots have been mailed yet, especially if you requested one within the past few weeks. It’s normal if someone in your household received their ballot but you haven’t yet," according to the Rockford Board of Election.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned via mail, by dropping them off in person at the Rockford Board of Election at 301 S. Sixth St., or by dropping them in the secure drop box outside the Rockford Board of Election. Postage is not required if you are returning your vote-by-mail ballot via the drop box.

If returning your ballot to the drop box, the ballot must:

o Be signed.

o Be placed inside the ballot envelope.

o Be sealed.

o Be placed inside the return envelope provided by the Rockford Board of Election.

If you choose to return your vote-by-mail ballot in person to the Rockford Board of Election office, bring a photo ID. If you are returning a vote-by-mail ballot on behalf of someone else, the back of the envelope must be filled out with proper authorization and signature. The person returning the ballot in person also must bring a photo ID, according to the Rockford Board of Election.

The secure drop box is for city of Rockford voters only to return their vote-by-mail ballots. No other mail can be accepted. The drop box is emptied before the Rockford Board of Election opens and after the close of business daily. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to be verified and processed within the two-week period to certify the election.

The Rockford Board of Election is fielding many questions from voters. Visit here or call 815-987-5750 for more information.

