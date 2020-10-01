Rock Co. officials ask Trump campaign to reconsider Janesville rally

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Following today’s announcement that the Trump for President campaign is planning a rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Rock County officials urged the president to reconsider holding a large gathering while COVID-19 cases are rising.

“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” County Board Chair Kara Purviance said. “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”

Rock County has more than 600 known active cases — the highest number at any time during the pandemic. The Rock County Health Department’s Reopening Dashboard indicates the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 13.1 percent, which was also near the record level set in May. Wisconsin currently has the third-highest rate of community spread in the nation, according to Rock County officials.

“I hope the President chooses to act responsibly by cancelling the rally. If the rally proceeds despite our recommendations to cancel, I urge all of our residents who attend to diligently follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask," Purviance said.

Guidance from the CDC indicates that the higher the level of community spread and the more people that are in attendance, the higher the risk that COVID-19 will spread during a gathering, according to Rock County officials.

“Rock County Health Department staff, hospitals, and first responders have been working tirelessly for months to help limit the spread of the virus and put us in a position to be able to keep businesses and schools open,” Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said. “We need to avoid any circumstances that could put our reopening in jeopardy.”

Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval strongly recommends that large gatherings of any type not be held in Rock County.

If the campaign does not cancel the rally, Rock County officials urged the campaign to follow Rock County Public Health guidelines, including limiting the number of people who would be allowed to gather and enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing.

