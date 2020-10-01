Poplar Grove solar farm draws attention of local leaders

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Local lawmakers look at one of the largest sources of clean energy and spoke on the importance of a sustainable future.

Senator Dave Syverson and State Representative Joe Sosnowski stopped by a community solar project in Poplar Grove Wednesday that covers more than 14 acres. According to officials with energy company Nexamp, the solar program could provide renewable energy to more than 350 homes, a number that lawmakers agree is a boon for the Boone County community.

“It may make up ten to twenty percent of our power need long-term," said Rep. Sosnowski, "but it’s certainly a move in the right direction.”

Sen. Syverson talked about the importance of innovating and adapting to energy needs. “Nuclear will be phased out across the country over the next twenty years," Syverson said. "We need to come up with some new ideas and hopefully solar and others will become more energy efficient with new technologies.”

Residents can purchase solar energy from the farm. Officials with Nexamp say the year-to-year cost of the clean energy as an alternative to gas is much cheaper.

