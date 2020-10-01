October to begin on historically chilly note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though Wednesday saw a slight uptick in temperatures, with Rockford officially topping out at 65°, it was far from an enjoyable day, as clouds blanketed the Stateline for much of the day, a few showers even managed to sneak in and out of the region, and gusty winds were noticeable from the day’s start to its finish. At one time, wind gusts as high as 41 miles per hour were reported at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

Unfortunately, in the near term, the meteorological picture goes from bad to worse as we welcome October on Thursday. Another cold front drops through the region bringing renewed cloud cover and another potential for widely scattered showers, especially in the day’s afternoon hours. More noticeable, though, will be another sharp drop in temperatures, as the entire region appears poised to remain in the 50s, with even colder readings on the docket Friday. Then, temperatures may struggle to even reach the 50° mark in a spot or two.

Entering October 2020 will be a chilly one. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s nearly a foregone conclusion that each of October’s first four days will fail to reach 60°, a feat achieved only one other time in Rockford’s recorded weather history. That’s the finding of our colleagues at the National Weather Service’s Romeoville office, who tell us 2009 was the only other year in which the temperature failed to reach 60° even once in October’s first four days.

This will be the second coldest start to October on record, and just the second time that the first four days of the month only reach the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’ve been nine years since 1906 in which the average high temperature in the month’s first four days fell short of 60°, including 1999, which saw a high temperature of just 43° on October 3. That year’s October 1-4 average high temperature of 52.5° remains the coldest open to October on record. Our average high temperature of 54.5° forecast to occur in October, 2020′s first four days would qualify as the second coldest start of October on record!

Finally, by Monday, temperatures appear likely to ascend into the 60s, and it won’t be much longer until 70s make a triumphant return!

Wait until next week when temperatures will begin to rebound. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A major pattern change still appears very likely on track beginning about a week from now, and likely continuing through at least the middle of the month. A dome of much milder air is to expand eastward, sending warmer to potentially much warmer than normal temperatures our way. It’s a shift likely to produce several days of 70s here, and even the potential for a temperature that may nudge close to 80°! Additionally, the pattern, set to be unsettled through this weekend with numerous rain chances, is to turn much drier and more sunny beginning early next week.

Temperatures look to be on the rebound going into the middle of October. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High chances for below normal precipitation going into the middle of October. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.