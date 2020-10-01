Ill. announces 2,166 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 2,166 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with 25 additional deaths.

A Winnebago County man in his 70′s was among the additional deaths.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

• Bond County: 1 male 70′s

• Champaign County: 1 female 80′s

• Christian County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 100+

• Crawford County: 1 male 70′s

• DuPage County: 2 female 70′s

• Fayette County: 1 female 70′s

• Franklin County: 1 male 70′s

• Jersey County: 1 male 80′s

• Kendall County: 1 male 90′s

• Lake County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 60′s

• Madison County: 1 male 90′s

• McHenry County: 1 male 40′s

• McLean County: 1 female 70′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s

• Tazewell County: 2 female 80′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80′s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 24 – September 30 is 3.5 percent. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437.

As of Thursday night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

