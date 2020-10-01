Gov. Pritzker: October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker proclaimed the month of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Illinois to raise awareness on the importance of staying safe and secure online.

This year’s program will empower individuals and organizations with information on how to better protect their online presence, according to the governor’s office.

“Understanding how to stay safe online is especially important this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has required that we change how we work and learn with an increasing reliance on remote connections,” Gov. Pritzker. “If we all do our part to implement stronger cyber security practices, our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.”

During the month of October, DoIT and IEMA will provide cyber resources and best practices. To access these resources, visit the DoIT and IEMA websites and follow the agencies on social media.

“2020 brought major disruption to how we interact, shifting heavily to virtual engagement,” Jennifer Ricker, State of Illinois Acting Secretary of Innovation and Technology said. “Cyber threats remain prevalent as the attack surface has broadened and it is more important than ever to stay safe and secure online. Illinois DoIT strives to strengthen cyber defense through awareness training programs for State of Illinois employees and providing online resources for Illinois residents.”

This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme is “Do Your Part, Be Cyber Smart” and the focus areas will include:

• Understanding and following general security hygiene for connected devices and home networks

• The importance of connected device security for remote workers

• Staying safe while learning remotely; and

• The overall future of connected devices for consumers, professionals and the public domain.

Now in its 17th year, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Illinois joins organizations throughout the nation to spread cybersecurity information and awareness.

“Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving, and that requires constant education, vigilance, innovation, and adaptation,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “COVID-19 has increased our reliance on the internet and various digital platforms. Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as an opportunity to educate the e-learners in the household on personal accountability and ways to stay safe as they navigate the web.”

Visit here to view Gov. Pritzker’s proclamation on Cyber Security Awareness Month in Illinois.

