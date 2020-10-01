Advertisement

Court reverses appointment of special prosecutor to represent Chairman Haney

The lawsuit stems from May of 2019.
Frank Haney.
Frank Haney.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced the Illinois Appellate Court for the Second District has reversed the appointment of a special prosecutor to represent Chairman Frank Haney in his lawsuit against 13 members of the Winnebago County Board.

Beginning in May of 2019, Chairman Haney petitioned the trial court for appointment of a special prosecutor to represent him in a lawsuit against members of the board who enacted ordinances that stripped him of some of his powers in violation of state law and county ordinances. In June of 2019, the trial court appointed a private attorney as special prosecutor to represent Chairman Haney in his lawsuit. The fees charged by the private attorney are paid by the county, according to Hite Ross.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office appealed the appointment of the special prosecutor arguing that there was no basis for the appointment in that the actions taken by the county board in passing the challenged ordinances were legal.

“The appellate court found that the trial court had erred in not granting the state’s attorney’s motion to dismiss the appointment petition and that there was no basis for appointing the private attorney to represent Chairman Haney,” the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

