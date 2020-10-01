Advertisement

Belvidere officials prepare the community ahead of new region wide restrictions

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s new mandate suspending indoor dining goes into effect on Saturday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Boone County leaders prepare the community for new region wide restrictions that are headed our way.

“We will do this the way we’ve done everything throughout COVID and we’ll face it head on," said Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain.

As COVID-19 cases spike in our regions nine surrounding counties Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a mandate tightening restrictions.

“We may not like this in fact some of us dislike it immensely and I know for the business owners this is a big blow to them, but regardless of how we feel about this situation we’ve been dealt a hand from the higher ups," said Boone County Chairperson Karl Johnson.

The mandate orders all bars and restaurants to stop indoor service come Saturday something Mayor Chamberlain says could hit many area businesses hard yet again.

“Every time we shutdown more of our businesses are not going to be able to open up regardless of the funding cycle or anything else," said Chamberlain.

Click here for the link to the Business Interruption Grant Webinar to be hosted by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on October 1 at 1:30pm.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man indicted for criminal sexual assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charge of criminal sexual assault was authorized.

News

Woman indicted for financial exploitation of elderly person

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Parker is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph G. McGraw on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

News

Music in the midst of the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
People in the music community say that COVID-19 strips away their sense of community, forcing them to grieve that loss.

News

Music in the midst of the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gov. Pritzker announces 18 appointments to state authorities, commissions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All 18 appointments announced to be ‘building on strong team of diverse experts in their fields.’

News

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 963 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Belvidere mayor: ‘We have a problem to solve’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In three days, restrictions for the entire region will be tightening.

News

WCHD: 226 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.1 percent.

News

Senate approves bill to avoid shutdown, sending it to Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The measure would keep the government running through Dec. 11 and passed by a 84-10 vote. The House passed the bill last week.

News

Rockford man indicted for 1st degree murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Skyler Warren is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.