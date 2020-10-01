Belvidere officials prepare the community ahead of new region wide restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Boone County leaders prepare the community for new region wide restrictions that are headed our way.

“We will do this the way we’ve done everything throughout COVID and we’ll face it head on," said Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain.

As COVID-19 cases spike in our regions nine surrounding counties Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a mandate tightening restrictions.

“We may not like this in fact some of us dislike it immensely and I know for the business owners this is a big blow to them, but regardless of how we feel about this situation we’ve been dealt a hand from the higher ups," said Boone County Chairperson Karl Johnson.

The mandate orders all bars and restaurants to stop indoor service come Saturday something Mayor Chamberlain says could hit many area businesses hard yet again.

“Every time we shutdown more of our businesses are not going to be able to open up regardless of the funding cycle or anything else," said Chamberlain.

Click here for the link to the Business Interruption Grant Webinar to be hosted by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on October 1 at 1:30pm.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.