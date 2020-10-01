Arrests made after weapons, drugs recovered by Rockford PD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford residents were arrested and charged after a drug investigation on Wednesday.

Rockford narcotics detectives began a drug investigation after multiple complaints of drug dealing in the 3200 block of Darwood Drive, according to the Rockford Police Department.

During the investigation, officers were able to confirm that drugs were being sold from that location.

Detectives with the Rockford Police Department reviewed the information with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office, and a search warrant was authorized. On Wednesday, detectives executed the search warrant at a residence on Darwood Drive. Officers were able to recover crack cocaine, ecstasy and Xanax pills, cannabis, three guns and numerous rounds of ammunition, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Drakaar Malone, 32 of Rockford was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver ecstasy.

Kenetra Horton, 38 of Rockford was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy and possession of Xanax.

Both have been taken into custody and are now that the Winnebago County Jail.

