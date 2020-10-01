Advertisement

11 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

There is free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in the county.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,167 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 11 cases were announced Thursday.

Of those cases, 987 have recovered and 23 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 47 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 119 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 229 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 168 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 219 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 172 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 99 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 62 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 37 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There is free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in the county. The Boone County Administrative Campus will host free testing at the parking lot at 1212 Logan Ave. in Belvidere from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, Oct. 7.

You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

