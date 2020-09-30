Woman taken to the hospital after early morning shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating after a woman is shot on Rockford’s west side early Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m. Rockford Police responded to the 2100 block of 18th Avenue for reports of a shooting victim. Officers said the victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Officials said her injuries are not considered to be serious. Police ask to avoid the area while they investigate. No suspect information is available at this time.

