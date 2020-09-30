Woman indicted for financial exploitation of elderly person

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County grand jury returned an indictment against a 45-year-old Rockford woman for financial exploitation of an elderly person on Wednesday.

On February 2, the Rockford Police Department began an investigation in to suspicious ATM withdrawals from the account of an elderly person. During the investigation, Garbrell Parker was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charges was authorized.

Parker is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph G. McGraw on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

