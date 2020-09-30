Winnebago County State’s Attorney candidate Paul Carpenter let go from office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After losing his job at the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Paul Carpenter has released a statement regarding the termination of his employment.

Carpenter has worked in the State’s Attorney’s office for nearly a decade, but was dismissed from his role on Tuesday. This follows an incident that took place on Friday, September 25 at a protest outside Rockford City Market. Carpenter claims that he was fired for giving a journalist $25 to replace equipment that was broken in the process of being arrested at the protest.

Carpenter released a statement, reading in part:

“Just like other donations I have made, this was done with my own money, on my own time. I did not violate any law or any policy of the State’s Attorney’s Office. Nevertheless, the State’s Attorney determined that this $25 personal contribution was cause to end my employment at the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

The former employee is the Democratic candidate running for the seat of Winnebago County State’s Attorney in November’s election.

Carpenter remains a candidate for the role currently held by Marilyn Hite-Ross. His Republican opponent is J. Hanley.

